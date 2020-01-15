Clean Air Coalition holding meeting on Tonawanda Coke, DEC will not hold public hearing

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB)–After ignoring requests to hold a public hearing for months, the DEC finally announced they would not be holding their own public hearing on how to move forward with the former Tonawanda Coke site.

Instead, they plan to rely only on written public comments.

In a statement to News 4, a spokesperson with the DEC says they plan to move forward with an application to the state’s Brownfield Cleanup Program (BCP) after they conducted an initial review.

They claim a BCP would mean a faster clean up, getting the property back into use quicker.

Some are concerned this wouldn’t be enough. Members of the Clean Air Coalition say some residents who live near the contaminated site are worried about who will end up paying for the cleanup.

With a brownfield program, costs associated with the development can be recouped with tax credits. That means the polluters, in this case, Tonawanda Coke and Honeywell International, may not be required to pay for the full cleanup.

The coalition is calling for the DEC to use a superfund program, which does hold the polluters accountable for the cleanup without tax credits.

While the DEC says they plan to move forward with the BCP once written comment period is over, the group says they’re hopeful tonight’s meeting will get their message across.

That public comment period is done by Saturday.

That public comment period is done by Saturday.