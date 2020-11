TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB)–You can give the gift of warmth this season during a Colvin Cleaners Coats 4 Kids drive this weekend.

You can drop off new and gently used coats, hats, gloves, scarves, and boots this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Donations for both kids and adults will be accepted.

The drop off is being held at 2440 Sheridan Drive in Tonawanda.

You will be required to wear a masks at the drive-thru donation.