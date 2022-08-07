TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A long-delayed road construction project will finally get underway Monday in the town of Tonawanda, but not everyone is happy about it.

Work will begin in the morning to put three roundabouts on Parker Boulevard between Sheridan Drive and Englewood Avenue. This is a slightly scaled-down version from when plans were originally released in 2017. Bike lanes and parallel parking will also be installed with the removal of traffic lights.

“The whole goal of the project from day one has been to make Parker Boulevard a safer road for all modes of transportation just not vehicles but also for bikes, for pedestrians walking,” said Joe Emminger, the Supervisor of the town of Tonawanda.

However, some residents have said they don’t want the roundabouts.

The project should be finished by October and will cost $1.3 million, with most of that being paid for by the federal government.