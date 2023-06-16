TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Town of Tonawanda says it has succeeded in its eminent domain proceedings against the former Huntley Power Plant on River Road.

Last year, NRG Energy filed a lawsuit against the town after it was authorized to acquire the 95-acre property by condemnation. This followed the 2016 closure of the plant, which went up for sale in 2018.

On June 9, a ruling was issued by the Supreme Court of the State of New York, in support of the town.

“The Town’s condemnation of the property serves the public uses of…revitalization and redeveloping the former property, which was a blight in the Town, and maintaining the critical raw water supply to significant industrial employers in the Town,” it read. “We reject the petitioner’s (NRG’s) further contention that the condemnation was excessive.”

Town Supervisor Joseph Emminger calls the site of the former plant “critical” for “development efforts along the River Road Corridor.”

“Within the next 30 days the Town will start to prepare an Expression of Interest to parties interested in cleaning up and redeveloping the site. Our plan is and always has been to get that property into a responsible developer’s hands for cleanup and redevelopment.

We envision condos, apartments, office, and commercial space in addition to waterfront access. We are closer now than we ever have been to making this 93-acre waterfront site a jewel in the Town of Tonawanda that we can all be proud of, and we intend to make it happen. The decision by the appellate court gets us closer to achieving our goals for the residents and taxpayers of the Town.

The Town issued a previous Expression of Interest in 2017, which resulted in a favorable response. “We forwarded to NRG the information on potential qualified firms that were interested in working with the Town. Unfortunately, the Town’s efforts to speed along the process were not successful. We are also working with the industries in our efforts to provide them with untreated water that is available through the property.”

Town of Tonawanda Supervisor Joseph Emminger