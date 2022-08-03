TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A crane operator in the Town of Tonawanda died after an incident at the Mid River Marina on Wednesday afternoon, according to a National Grid spokesman.

National Grid says they received a call at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday that there was a motor vehicle accident involving poles and wires.

National Grid turned off power in the area after the crash. Power has since been restored.

The name of the crane operator has not been released.

News 4 has reached out to the Town of Tonawanda police.

This story will be updated.