TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — One person was seriously injured when an NFTA Paratransit bus was involved in an accident Wednesday morning.
Three people were on the bus at the time of the crash. The incident, which took place in Tonawanda, was reported shortly after 6 a.m. It closed off the I-190 southbound ramp to I-290 eastbound, near the South Grand Island Bridge.
A heavy police presence was seen in the area and shortly before 7 a.m., there were nearly three miles of delays reported on I-190.
NFTA’s Paratransit Access Line (PAL) service provides rides for those eligible under the Americans with Disabilities Act.
News 4 is working to learn more information and will provide details when they’re available.
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.