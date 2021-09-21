Crews to perform bridge joint repairs on I-290 this Saturday

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — This Saturday, drivers on I-290 eastbound can expect to see delays and lane closures as crews make repairs.

Bridge joint repair is scheduled for the section of the road over Parker Boulevard in the Town of Tonawanda.

Starting at 8 a.m., the center and right lanes of I-290 eastbound will be shut down from Colvin Boulevard to Niagara Falls Boulevard.

The work itself is only expected to last one day, and the highway should be reopened by 4 p.m.

