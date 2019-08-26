CSAT students head back to school

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) – Students headed into their first day at Charter School For Applied Technologies with smiles on their faces and ready for the year ahead.

This year’s Kindergarten class will graduate in 2032, but staff here tell us it’s never too early to start preparing for your career. “We expose our kids to state of the art, private-like education, where they are getting ready for careers and ready for college,” said Superintendent, Andrew Lyle. “The choice is theirs when they graduate.”

Parents like Amanda O’Banion picked CSAT for the unique curriculum. “It gets kids ready for the real world,” she said. Each student gets to use their own computer and each classroom will be equipped with “Boxlight,” a 75-inch interactive board.

Something that sets CSAT apart is students are introduced to coding as early as kindergarten. They’ll also get hands on experience in the school’s green house. And last but certainly not least, students get to hang out with the newest staff member, Lucy the therapy dog.

