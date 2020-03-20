Customer delivers $3,000 check to Greek To Me amid outbreak

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB)–This is the city of good neighbors right?

The owner of Greek To Me on Sheridan Drive tells us he’s grateful one of his customer’s hand-delivered a check for $3,000 to help his servers during this tough time.

Vince Karam says the customer came in Wednesday and ordered take out but then he handed Karam an envelope and said help out the crew anyway you can.

Karam says he opened it and saw a check for $3,000.

He has 13 employees at the restaurant. Some of them may average around 35 hours a week, but this week they only have about 12.

He hopes this donation will help and he tells us the customer actually started a trend.

“The response from customers was amazing, we had quite a bit of takeout posed to four orders the day before. Yea after this guy brought this things just kinda just started moving in fact customers were coming in yesterday leaving extra money. We collected close to $84 from them leaving money for the employees,” Karam said.

He says he’s never seen anything like in his 18 years in the restaurant business. He tells us he has a message for the customer who left the check, you won’t be paying for your breakfast for a long time.

Karam says many of his employees are trying to file for partial unemployment— he says the money donated so far will make up the difference.