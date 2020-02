TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A car crashed into the Delaware School Apartments in Tonawanda Monday morning.

The 64-year-old driver told officers he had “steering problems” before his 2007 Chevy Impala struck the apartments on Delaware St. It happened shortly before 8 a.m.

Tonawanda police say there was minor damage done to the building, and a city sign was knocked over.

No one was injured.