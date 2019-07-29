Driver indicted on murder, vehicular manslaughter charges in death of 94-year-old woman

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Town of Tonawanda man has been indicted on charges of murder and manslaughter following a crash that resulted in the death of a 94-year-old woman.

This past March, prosecutors say Edward Harris, a 33-year-old resident of the town, was driving east on Oakridge Ave. when his vehicle went straight across Delaware Ave. and through a parking lot before hitting a parked vehicle and the Ken-Ton Presbyterian Village Apartments.

Officials say Harris was driving at a high speed.

At the time of the crash, Lida Alminate, a resident, was struck by debris while she was in her apartment.

She was taken to ECMC, but later died because of her injuries.

Harris had to be extricated from his vehicle, and was treated for injuries at the same hospital. He was also tested for substances.

It turns out, according to prosecutors, that Harris was high at the time. Test results indicated that he was under the influence of marijuana, officials say.

Overall, the crash caused roughly $180,000 in damage.

Harris appeared in court on Monday morning, and there, the judge set his bail at $50,000.

If convicted of the charges against him, Harris could spend 25 years to life behind bars.