Drunk driver pleads guilty to felony charges following police chase

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A drunk driver has admitted to felony charges following a high-speed chase.

Ejay Corp, 44, pleaded guilty to felony DWI, aggravated unlicensed operation and unlawfully fleeing a police officer.

This past April, Corp was seen quickly driving east on Niagara St. in Tonawanda.

Police tried to pull him over, but Corp then tried to flee, and ended up speeding through red signals at four intersections and ten stop signs.

Eventually, Corp drove through a stop sign at E. Niagara and Delaware Ave, losing control of the vehicle before crashing into a tree near the Erie Barge Canal.

After trying to run away, police apprehended him.

Officers were able to tell that Corp was under the influence of alcohol despite the fact that he refused all field and chemical tests. Beer cans and a suspected crack pipe were found inside his vehicle.

When sentenced on September 25, Corp faces four years in prison. He remains in custody without bail.