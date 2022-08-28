TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Egyptian culture was on full display in North Tonawanda on Sunday.

This event happened at St. Mary & St. Moses Orthodox Church. The festival is to close out the fast of Saint Mary with a feast and it helps spread the culture, faith and food with others.

“You’ll find the volunteers are all from the congregation and this is a passion project where we pour our hearts into whether it’s the food or the gift shop behind me and kind of viewing that into every aspect that we put into the festival,” said Thomas Gadelrab, a spokesperson for the church.

The event runs until 8 p.m. Sunday.