Buffalo man charged with second-degree murder in death of 71-year-old Tonawanda woman

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB)– Erie County District Attorney John Flynn says 22-year old Joshua Wilson of Buffalo has been arrested in connection to the May 4th homicide of 71-year-old Diane Wolfe in the Town of Tonawanda.

Diane Wolfe

The DA tells News 4 he was picked up by the US Marshals at the Peace Bridge trying to cross into Canada with a stolen vehicle unrelated to the homicide.

Wilson was arraigned Friday in front of a Buffalo City Court Judge acting as a Town of Tonawanda Justice and charged with second-degree murder.

Officials say Wilson allegedly killed Wolfe by beating her to death with a gardening tool.

Police Wolfe’s body just before 10 a.m. inside her home on Yorkshire Avenue in the town on May 6.

Flynn says Wilson allegedly stole Wolfe’s car and some of her credit cards the night of the murder.

Wilson could face additional charges for the stolen vehicles and credit cards, according to Flynn.

If convicted on the murder charge, Wilson faces a maximum of 25 years to life in prison.

He’s being held on the murder charge without bail and is set to return to court for a felony hearing on July 31.

Wolfe was a library assistant coordinator at Canisius College. She was on furlough due to the pandemic at the time of her murder.

