Family-owned Smoke on the Water up for sale

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Richert family is putting Smoke on the Water up for sale.

Smoke on the Water opened in July 2011, and now after eight years, the family is deciding to move on to the next chapter.

In a Facebook post, the Richert’s say they opened the restaurant for their family and are now selling for the same reason. They’re hoping to find someone to carry the torch and keep Smoke on the Water in the community.

“We are truly appreciative for each individual that has sat at our bar, enjoyed family dinners on our patio, joined us for our Chef’s tasting, or honored us with catering their wedding or special event. We will always be thankful for your support of our family business and cherish our time here in Tonawanda,” the family said.

For now, the Richert’s plan to operate “business as usual” during the selling process.

Anyone interested in purchasing the restaurant and looking for more information can click here.