TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The team studying the soil near the former Tonawanda Coke plant released their findings Thursday night.

Some of the key points from their findings, scientists believe pollution from Tonawanda Coke left an imprint on the community, and that properties near the plant were contaminated. But they said the data did not show the same contamination in neighborhoods further away.

The study also found high levels of contaminants at two nearby elementary schools but was able to have that contamination remediated.

These findings come years after a federal judge ordered the study after the company was convicted of violating environmental regulations.

