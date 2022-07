TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A fire turned a home into tinder in the Town of Tonawanda on Monday afternoon.

Crews were called to Benefield Place in the Sheridan-Parkside neighborhood just before 4 p.m.

A section of the home’s siding was melted and there are signs of damage on a car parked next to the home.

Two people made it out safely and no one was hurt.