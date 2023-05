TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A fire shut down a portion of Sheridan Drive in the Town of Tonawanda on Tuesday afternoon.

All lanes of Sheridan Drive between Belmont Avenue and Vicksburg Avenue were closed to traffic due to the fire at around 2 p.m. Roughly an hour later, the road re-opened.

News 4 is working to learn more information about the blaze.