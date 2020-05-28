First victim of early morning shootings in Tonawanda dies, sources say

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The first man allegedly shot by Matthew Gerwitz in Tonawanda has died, sources tell News 4.

On Tuesday around 1 a.m., Joseph Marasco was the victim of a drive-by shooting on Morgan St. Officials say the 32-year-old victim was struck in the stomach. He was later taken to ECMC.

Police accused Matthew Gerwitz, 28, of committing the shooting. Gerwitz was also charged with firing multiple rounds at Tonawanda Police Detective David Ljiljanich, who was struck several times.

The two incidents occurred within hours.

Ljiljanich was later released from the hospital after receiving treatment.

Currently, Gerwitz faces charges of attempted murder and criminal possession a weapon, but more charges are expected, Erie County District Attorney John Flynn says.

