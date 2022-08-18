TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The football field at Kenney Park in the town of Tonawanda was dedicated to a longtime coach on Thursday.

Dan Crangle served as a member of the town board for 19 years and spent 50 years with the town’s football association. Crangle says coaching youth football was his true calling in life.

“I’ve always liked the youth level to me everybody’s put on earth for a special reason and for me it was to coach youth football,” Crangle said. “That’s the biggest part of coaching is the memories, the friendships. The friendships are the best part of coaching football.”

The park will now be known as Kenney Park and the field as Dan Crangle Athletic Field.