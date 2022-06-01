TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A former acting police dispatch supervisor in the Town of Tonawanda will spend 10 years in prison after admitting to sexual abuse and two counts of attempted rape.

The Erie County District’s Attorney’s Office says Brett Rider, 48, “engaged in inappropriate, sexually harassing behavior” while on-duty and sexually assaulted three female employees while off-duty.

According to prosecutors, the instances of sexual assault occurred over several years.

– “The defendant attempted to engage in sexual intercourse by forcible compulsion with a female victim in September 2009. – The defendant subjected a second female victim to sexual conduct by forcibly touching her intimate parts in June 2017. – The defendant also attempted to engage in sexual intercourse by forcible compulsion with a third female in November 2019.” Erie County District Attorney’s Office

The Kenmore resident will be required to register as a sex offender once he’s released from prison, and will spend another 10 years under supervision. A judge has signed no-contact orders of protection for the three victims.