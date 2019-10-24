Former Town of Tonawanda paramedic receives conditional discharge after admitting to drug crime

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A former Town of Tonawanda paramedic has pleaded guilty to attempted criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Earlier in the year, Jeremy Pecoraro, 40, and another paramedic, Jon Cinelli, 52, were fired after it was suspected that they took drugs from a drug drop-off box in the lobby of the Town of Tonawanda Police Department.

Part of Pecoraro’s duties involved removing prescriptions from the drop-off box.

He was found to be in possession of prescription pills on March 22.

After his plea, Pecoraro was sentenced to a one-year conditional discharge, which includes completing mandated counseling at Horizon Health Services until he is formally discharged.