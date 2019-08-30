Four allege sexual abuse by teacher at Tonawanda elementary school during 1970s

Tonawanda
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Four Erie County men have filed Child Victims Act cases against the Kenmore Tonawanda School District, accusing a former fifth-grade teacher of sexually abusing them as minors and forcing them to watch the sexual assault of other boys.

Each claim names Arthur Werner, a former fifth-grade teacher at Hoover Elementary School.

Three of the plaintiffs, all remaining anonymous, stated that during the 1973-74 school year, they were students of Werner, and were themselves sexually assaulted, abused, groomed and/or groped. They said they were also forced to watch Werner sexually assault other boys.

The fourth plaintiff makes identical claims, but stated the alleged abuse happened a year prior, while he was a 6th grade student.

Each lawsuit alleges negligence, carelessness, lack of supervision and lack of policies by the school district.

