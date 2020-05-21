Golf cart rentals at Town of Tonawanda golf courses to begin Saturday

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB)–Starting Saturday morning, golf carts will begin rolling at the Sheridan Park Golf Course in the Town of Tonawanda.

Town officials say there will be a COVID-19 Golf Cart Rental Policy.

It will cost $18 with only one golfer per golf cart. The town says failure to comply with that will be cause for removal from the course and no refunds for the cart or round of golf.

Rentals are first come, first serve based on tee time.

Officials tell us the golf cart rentals will continue at the Brighton Golf Course, when it opens on June 2 based on the town’s current rotating schedule.

Councilman Bill Conrad says carts will be sanitized after each use.

Troy Licastro is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2018. See more of his work here.