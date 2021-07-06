GOP candidates for Town of Tonawanda Board demand reopening of Brighton Pool

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A group of Republicans in the northtowns are demanding the Town of Tonawanda reopen Brighton Pool, saying its time to get back to normal.

The three endorsed Republican candidates for Tonawanda’s Town Board held a conference on Monday afternoon, demanding that leaders open the pool.

They say that since we’re entering a post-COVID world, town residents deserve to enjoy what the community has to offer.

This comes as many pools across western New York are closed for the summer, not because of COVID, but because they can’t find enough workers.

