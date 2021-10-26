Gov. Hochul signs bill allowing relocation of controversial crematory in Town of Tonawanda

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Gov. Kathy Hochul has signed a bill allowing the controversial Amigone Funeral Home crematory in the Town of Tonawanda to move.

Previously, the Sheridan Park Crematory had been shut down from 2012 to 2018 for violating clean air laws. And it was shut down again for four months, starting in September 2020. This past January, it was allowed by the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) to resume operations.

The new bill Hochul signed amends a state law that banned the construction of new joint funeral home-crematories. Previously, that law also prohibited the relocation of crematories that were in operation before the law was adopted.

Now, the crematory will be able to be moved to a non-residential area, pending approval from local authorities. Also, it must be relocated within the town.

“With the passage of this legislation, the path has been cleared for Amigone to do the right thing for Town of Tonawanda residents and relocate their crematory into a non-residential neighborhood,” Senator Sean Ryan says. “This solution will deliver clean air for the people of Tonawanda while allowing a local business to continue operating under its current business model.”