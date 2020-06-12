Governor Cuomo allows local playgrounds and pools to reopen, after weeks of being closed — Amherst and the Town of Tonawanda move forward with reopening facilities



Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that municipalities can now open, or keep closed, playgrounds and local pools at their discretion.

In the Town of Tonawanda, all playgrounds have been open this whole time during the pandemic and now just one of its three pools will be open for use, because of staffing.

As the summer fun kicks in, the town is taking extra measures to keep folks safe from Covid-19.

“There won’t be any lingering on the deck. It’s put your towel down, go swim, come out and leave, so they won’t be able to hang out and lounge,” said William Conrad, Town of Tonawanda Councilman. “If you are going to lounge and hangout, come onto the grass, or the concrete steps out here, and watch if you want to sit in a chair, but just to keep the social distancing going.”

The governor urges municipalities to use caution when reopening pools and playgrounds– to prevent a spike in covid19.

“They have to use their judgement here. Again, they have the test data, they should be studying the test data, they should be looking at those positives and see where those positives are coming from,” Cuomo said.

Cuomo says if a particular neighborhood is a hot spot for covid in the community, he recommends that pool or playground shouldn’t be open.

In addition to the Town of Tonawanda, playgrounds in the town of Amherst are now open. The pools in Amherst will reopen on July 6.