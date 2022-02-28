TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — St. Patrick’s Day celebrations will be starting early in Tonawanda.

The holiday isn’t until March 17, but this Sunday, March 6, locals can take part in Green Beer Sunday. It’s happening with no admission cost at the newly-constructed pavilion at the Canal Plaza (Main and Niagara streets).

The day will start at Noon with a parade at Main and Broad streets. That will include a float contest.

Irish music will also be part of the day, with Poor Ould Goat playing from 12:30 to 3:30.