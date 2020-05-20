Group pushing for New York State to allow sit-down dining a few weeks earlier than planned

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB)–A lobby group is pushing New York State to allow sit-down dining a few weeks earlier than planned.

One waterfront restaurant hopes the proposal is approved.

With the warm weather setting in, business is steady At Mississippi Mudds on River Road in Tonawanda.

Under the state’s plan, no sit down dining would be allowed until Phase 3, in Western New York that’s June 19 at the earliest.

The Empire State Restaurant and Tavern Association is asking Empire State Development to move it up a couple weeks with a proposal that would allow half occupancy dining in Phase 2 with 25% occupancy in bar areas. Then full occupancy in Phase 3.

The proposal also asks for permission to give restaurants the option of using new outdoor areas.

At Mississippi Mudds they can have dining indoors, on the roof and on the patio and they’re even planning to put tables right here in the parking lot if that’s what it takes to meet social distancing requirements.

The Empire State Restaurant and Tavern Association still hasn’t heard back from the state on the proposal.