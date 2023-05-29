TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — There is a heavy police presence on Sheridan Parkside Drive and Pyle Court on Monday night.
A News 4 crew arrived on scene around 9 p.m. We are told that an officer was taken to ECMC, and his condition is unknown. Blocks of Sheridan are currently closed off.
News 4 reached out to Town of Tonawanda Police and they declined to provide information at this time.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
