Heavy snow leads to cancellation of Town of Tonawanda’s Winterfest

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The last day of Winterfest activities won’t be happening in the Town of Tonawanda. And ironically, it’s because of winter.

A travel advisory will be in place until 9 p.m. in the Town of Tonawanda, one of many regions across western New York where snow has piled up on the roads.

“Please refrain from any unnecessary travel,” Town Supervisor Joseph Emminger says. “If you do have to venture outside, please be sure to leave plenty of room between your vehicle and any snow plow you encounter.”

It’s not alone in having an advisory, either. A travel advisory is also in effect in Amherst, and bans are in effect further north in Lockport and Niagara Falls. Up there and in Chautauqua County, residents are expected to see the most snow by Monday night.

A Winter Storm Warning is currently in effect across the entirety of western New York. It will be in place through Monday evening.

