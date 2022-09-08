TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Congressman Brian Higgins announced two federal grants will be awarded to the Tonawanda City School District and the Prevention Council of Erie County.

The five-year grants, totaling $1,250,000, will provide funding to support preventing substance abuse among Western New York youth.

The TCSD will receive $625,000 through the Drug Free Communities Support Program and the prevention council will receive $625,000 through the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy.

The prevention council will put funds towards supporting the Cheektowaga Health Youth Coalition. The TCSC plans to use the funds for several initiatives undertaken by Tonawanda Drug Free Coalition.

“Addiction is a deadly disease that no family should have to endure, and it takes a village to ensure that kids and teens are properly educated on the impact that drug use can have on their own lives, as well as others,” said Congressman Higgins. “Federal funding will provide critical support to local programs working to reduce substance use among youth in Tonawanda and Cheektowaga, putting students on a path toward a drug-free lifestyle.”