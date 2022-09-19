TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Monday that the completion of an expansion of a pharmaceutical plant in Tonawanda is complete.

Pine Pharmaceuticals LLC invested $8.6 million for an additional 50,000 of space at their facility. The company provides pharmaceutical compounding, including specialized formulations serving ophthalmologists, retinal specialists, hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, medical practices and clinics.

“Manufacturing is part of New York’s legacy, and our state is home to some of the best engineers, developers, and scientists in the world,” Governor Hochul said. “Pine Pharmaceuticals investment in Western New York will help fill a critical need for U.S. manufactured drugs, retain and create much-needed jobs and continue to boost our state’s economic growth.”

