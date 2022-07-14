TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The YWCA of the Niagara Frontier is celebrating the opening of a new housing development in North Tonawanda.

49 Tremont St. will give women who were victims of domestic violence a place to call home. It’s directly across from the historic Riviera Theatre in North Tonawanda. There are 12 apartments in the building for women and their children.

“This is our seventh housing project in Niagara County, doing it for 25 years in Niagara Falls. We knew this corner wasn’t covered so it was easy to make that decision,” said Kathleen Granchelli, the CEO of YWCA Niagara Frontier.

Residents are also offered programs aimed at helping them gain stability while preparing for economic independence.