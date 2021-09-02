Hundreds of Tonawanda GM plant workers furloughed due to computer chip shortage

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Hundreds of workers at the GM plant in Tonawanda are being told not to come into work next week.

That’s according to Wence Valentin, the president of United Auto Workers Local 774. Valentin says the furlough is being caused by the shortage of computer chips.

Most microchips are made in Asia. Valentin says they need to be made here.

“Well everyone is worried. Everyone is worried right now about their jobs. This chip shortage is serious,” Valentin said.

General Motors calls the situation complex, but the company says it remains confident in its team’s ability to find creative solutions.