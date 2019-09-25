I-290 bridge replacement project complete

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo has announced that the $6.7 million project to construct two new I-290 bridges is complete.

The eastbound and westbound ramps over the NFTA corridor in the Town of Tonawanda opened on Wednesday afternoon.

“Transportation infrastructure is critical to economic growth and competitiveness, which is why we are strengthening and modernizing bridges and highways across New York State,” Cuomo said. “These two new bridges will help keep Western New York moving, smoothing the ride and enhancing reliability for commuters and commerce for generations to come.”

The project, which began last year, was completed in two phases.

Replacing concrete bridges that were built in 1965, these new, steel bridges are expected to last 75 years.