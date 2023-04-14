TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Canal Fest is back, the vice president of the event, Rick Maier, says.

It was announced in March that Canal Fest of the Tonawandas, the annual summer festival that has been a staple at the border of North Tonawanda and the City of Tonawanda for decades, was going to be canceled in 2023.

It now appears that decision has changed. On their Facebook page, Canal Fest of the Tonawandas Inc. posted a graphic announcing “We’re back!” and listing July 16 to 23 as dates for the event.

Reached by phone Friday, Maier confirmed “it is back” and promised fans more details would be announced “very soon.”

Those who previously participated in the Canal Fest parade and craft show could receive registration info as soon as Friday night.

An official from the City of Tonawanda Mayor’s Office said the topic of Canal Fest’s return will be addressed at an upcoming city council meeting on Tuesday.

News 4 will provide more details on Canal Fest once they become available.