Ken-Ton holding energy-efficient holiday decorating contest

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Tonawanda Environment Commission announced the 2019 Ken-Ton Energy-Efficient Holiday Decoration Contest.

To enter, contestants must create a holiday display using energy-efficient ideas.

Prizes will be awarded for:

Energy smart

Most creative display

Most traditional display

Best overall theme

The Town’s Environment Commission will be judging the contest.

Village of Kenmore and Town of Tonawanda residents are asked to use decorations that require very little or no electricity to decorate their homes.

Applications for the contest are due by December 11 and can be found on the town’s website or at the Supervisor’s office at the Tonawanda Municipal Building on Delaware Avenue.

Contestants can also apply via email with your name, address, and phone number to LMDiago@verizon.net.

Judging will take place on the evening of December 16, and 17 beginning at 6 p.m.

The Town will announce winners at the December 23 Town Board meeting. Results will be sent to contestants by email before the meeting.