Lane closures to hit I-290 in Tonawanda July 12

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — If you’re driving in the Town of Tonawanda, expect lanes closures on Interstate-290 come July 12. This is the first phase of a three-month-long paving project.

Single lane closures will take effect eastbound on the 290 between I-190 and Exit 1 at 7 p.m. on July 12. There will be a total shut down of the 290 eastbound from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. every night. Drivers will be detoured along NY Route 324 Sheridan Drive.

The first phase of paving is expected to take two weeks.

State officials are reminding motorists to slow down and move over if possible when driving through construction zones.