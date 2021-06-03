Leaders prepare for Tonawanda Coke’s smokestacks to come down

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The smokestacks at the Tonawanda Coke site will be demolished in a day and a half. The big implosion will happen on Saturday morning at 6 a.m.

We spoke with John Yensan on Thursday — he’s one of the leaders of the demolition and says they’ll do a countdown two minutes before the implosion. Then they’ll stop the traffic on River Road.

Yensan says people living near the demolition site will be safe when the chimney’s come down.

“We don’t have any residences within a half a mile of this site or the point of impact or implosion, well outside the buffer zone we’ve established if they’re close enough and they have a view they’re welcome to do that. but don’t try to get on site. it is closed off and we’ll be patrolling to make sure nobody can,” said OSC President John Yensan.

Our coverage of the implosion starts at 5:30 a.m. Saturday on Weekend Wake Up.