TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Tonawanda Coke stacks, which have been a part of the waterfront view for years, just came down in a boom this morning.

For many, they’re symbols of struggle and illness, and leaders say a lot of planning went into today.

The three smokestacks at the closed facility were imploded by dynamite.

Here’s a ground-level look at the implosion:

The plant suddenly shutdown in October 2018 after filing for bankruptcy.