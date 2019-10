BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Thursday morning, more testimonies were heard in the case against a man charged with setting his ex-girlfriend on fire.

Jonathon White was charged after officials say he set Jessica Cameron on fire in Tonawanda late last year.

News 4’s Shannon Smith is in court, listening to testimonies in White’s trial.

Back in court for Jonathon White’s trial this morning. 1st witness for prosecution is a coworker and friend of Jessica Cameron. This witness knew both Jessica and Jonathon White and hung out with them as a group. @news4buffalo — Shannon Smith (@SmithNews4) October 24, 2019

This friend named Alexis, knew both White and Cameron. She says although the 2 were living together last yr, Cameron told her she wasn’t happy in her relationship with White. @news4buffalo — Shannon Smith (@SmithNews4) October 24, 2019

Alexis says she was also friends with White and that he wanted to stay in the relationship. Alexis says Cameron and White broke up and by Dec. 2018 Cameron started seeing someone else, a fellow Tim Hortons employee named Matthew. @news4buffalo — Shannon Smith (@SmithNews4) October 24, 2019

Alexis says when White learned Cameron was seeing Matthew he was upset about it. @news4buffalo — Shannon Smith (@SmithNews4) October 24, 2019

On December 17, 2018 (the day of this incident) hrs before her shift, Alexis says she saw a Facebook post from Matthew. She says it was a pic of he and Cameron, confirming their relationship. @news4buffalo — Shannon Smith (@SmithNews4) October 24, 2019

Alexis and Cameron were both scheduled to work that day. Alexis says during their shift, around 3pm, Cameron told Alexis she was going to meet White outside. Alexis says Cameron told her ‘if I don’t come back, don’t come outside, call someone.’ @news4buffalo — Shannon Smith (@SmithNews4) October 24, 2019

Alexis says Cameron then went outside by the dumpsters to meet White. She says she then say another coworker running in Tim Hortons saying to call 911. She says a driver going thru the drive thru told them someone was on fire @news4buffalo — Shannon Smith (@SmithNews4) October 24, 2019

Alexis says White would often log into Cameron’s Facebook account to read her messages. Alexis says Cameron told her it made her uncomfortable that someone was logging into her account without her knowledge @news4buffalo — Shannon Smith (@SmithNews4) October 24, 2019

11 a.m: After a short break, Cameron took the stand.

Jessica Cameron takes the stand. Explains how she met Jonathon White. They had been together 7 yrs and have 3 kids together. She says they broke up summer of 2018. @news4buffalo — Shannon Smith (@SmithNews4) October 24, 2019

Cameron says her kids were video chatting thru FB messenger with White the morning of Dec. 17th. She says her phone died and that Matthew, the guy she was seeing, offered his phone for the kids to call him back. @news4buffalo — Shannon Smith (@SmithNews4) October 24, 2019

When Cameron got to work she says White told he was hungry and was going to come to Tim Hortons to get food and that he also wanted talk. @news4buffalo — Shannon Smith (@SmithNews4) October 24, 2019

Cameron says she met him by dumpster. Says White questioned her relationship with Matthew and was upset. She says he kept getting closer to her and they ended up behind the dumpster. She says she questioned him about why they were back there where no one could see @news4buffalo — Shannon Smith (@SmithNews4) October 24, 2019

Cameron says she noticed an apple juice container tucked behind the dumpster. She says she asked him, what are you going to do hurt me? She says he answered yes. @news4buffalo — Shannon Smith (@SmithNews4) October 24, 2019

She says she knew something was off about the container because it didn’t look like Apple juice. She says he grabbed the Apple juice container and poured it over her head. She says she could smell it was gasoline @news4buffalo — Shannon Smith (@SmithNews4) October 24, 2019

She says she panicked and was in shock, couldn’t move. Says White reached into his pocket to get something “soon as I turned around I was on fire.” @news4buffalo — Shannon Smith (@SmithNews4) October 24, 2019

Cameron: I felt heat, burning pain everywhere, couldn’t see anything through the flames. — Shannon Smith (@SmithNews4) October 24, 2019

Cameron says she tried to take off her jacket and empty her pockets because she was afraid the things inside her pockets may explode. She had her phone and a lighter in her pocket @news4buffalo — Shannon Smith (@SmithNews4) October 24, 2019

Cameron says she heard a voice, of the Tim Hortons maintenance man, who yelled, what are you doing, stop drop and roll! @news4buffalo — Shannon Smith (@SmithNews4) October 24, 2019

Jury just saw surveillance video from Tim Hortons parking lot on Dec 17th. You can see several flashes of light in the dumpster area. Cameron says you can see her on fire, trying to crawl near the gate to get out of the dumpster area @news4buffalo — Shannon Smith (@SmithNews4) October 24, 2019

I’m sitting behind some of Cameron’s family. As the video played, they all held hands, wiping tears. @news4buffalo — Shannon Smith (@SmithNews4) October 24, 2019

Prosecution is now showing still pictures from the surveillance video. You can see Cameron walking to dumpster area. @news4buffalo — Shannon Smith (@SmithNews4) October 24, 2019