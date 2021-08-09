Local drummer remembered during Ted Reinhardt Drum Days

CITY OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Six years ago, local drummer Ted Reinhardt died in a tragic plane crash. Sunday his family and friends carried on his legacy for yet another year.

This was the 6th annual Ted Reinhardt Drum Days in the City of Tonawanda.

More than 50 people set up their drum sets to jam out. There was a drum play-along and lessons offered as well. Ted’s brother Tom says this event helps keep ted’s legacy beating along.

Drums Along the Waterfront also took place Sunday in the City of Tonawanda and in Niagara Falls.