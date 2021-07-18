Local families dealing with aftermath of basement flooding

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — After heavy rain and flooding swept through Western New York Saturday, people are scrambling to get their homes back to normal.

A Tonawanda basement we visited was filled with 12 inches of water Sunday morning and what remains of that now is sewage. They’ve been working here for a couple of hours — sanitizing and removing the raw sewage to help this family get back on track.

Before the cleanup sewage was all over the ground.

The family had four pumps going at once to get rid of the water.

Rob Yeager owns 911 Restoration of Buffalo and says he’s done 31 jobs himself Sunday alone. His team of nine people has taken more than 100. He says he hasn’t seen flooding like this around here in years.

Both he, his team and the homeowner Kristine Cook — have their work cut out for them in the next few days.

“Late nights, long hours I’ve already talked to all the clients I’m assembling jobs for the evenings now, normally we don’t do that but we’re gonna do that because we have too much to get done. And I don’t want families to be without their living space for too long,” said the Owner of 911 Restoration of Buffalo Rob Yeager.

“Just cleaning it all out, that’s the hardest part and getting rid of the smell. Like, the last time it happened after it still smelled for awhile then we have to replace everything we lost,” said homeowner Kristine Cook.

Yeager says he’s recruited some of his family members to help out and get the work done faster.

He also says his advice to homeowners is to check their insurance policy to see what your water coverage is for your basement.

He says he’s seen many people Sunday that only have $5,000 of coverage when they should have closer to $25,000 and have to pay out of pocket.