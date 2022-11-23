TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Ron Murchie lost his wife due to COVID-19 a year ago in September. But now, he is honoring her with something she loved, Christmas lights! Murchie is going all out with the Licht & Murchie Family Christmas Lighting.

“53 years ago we bought this house…my wife, house and I. All those years, she always wanted to do lights outside…and now that she passed away, we wanted to…I wanted to keep doing it, because it meant so much to her,” said Murchie.

His home at 470 Fletcher Ave. in the City of Tonawanda will have thousands of lights and a food trailer selling fries and kettle corn. If weather permits, there will even be a petting zoo!

However, they are asking eventgoers for one thing.

“We are asking for a food donation. If you bring a canned good for the food local food pantry, will give free hot dogs, we have bottles of water, hot chocolate, homemade cutouts and chocolate chip cookies,” said Candace Licht, Ron Murchie’s daughter.

Something very special about this event is that Murchie’s entire family has been involved in helping, including his grandsons.

“I do all the setting up, stringing the lights. He does all the repairs, fixing the lights, make sure everything’s top notch,” said Jeremiah Murchie.

You may be wondering why repairs are needed. Murchie said, “Believe it or not, there’s so many of these things that are out here that he (Jeremiah) actually found in the garbage. He would bring them here. I’d take them inside and redo them, make them over again. So, if people come by and say, ‘I used to have one like that,’ I can say ‘It probably was that one.'”

For the whole family, the joy in this Christmas Lighting is honoring their wife, grandmother, and mother while bringing happiness to others.

Jeremiah says, “It’s definitely hard losing her (his gandmother). By doing this in honor of her, it definitely brings me joy as well. It means a lot to me.”

Police will be there closing off Fletcher Street to Morgan Street in the City of Tonawanda when the event starts at 7 p.m.