Local restaurant becomes finalist in national contest for small businesses

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Town of Tonawanda restaurant is a finalist in a nationwide contest for small businesses.

Frank Gourmet Hot Dogs, which started with a single food truck in 2013, has been named as a finalist in the Barclays Small Business Big Wins Contest.

The purpose of the contest is to recognize parts of the small business community that inspire other small businesses to persevere through this difficult year.

“From the end of March to the middle of April, we closed Frank for regular business hours and transferred that energy into helping others. At the height of the pandemic, our five-person team cooked, packed & delivered 13,000+ meals to frontline workers from Buffalo to Rochester on behalf of private companies and local organizations,” said Paul Tripi, who co-owns the eatery with his brother Frank.

The search for finalists started in October. Public voting commenced on Friday, and continues through December 14. You can vote here.

Ten winners will be announced on December 17. The top prize is $50,000, and several other cash prizes will be awarded, too.