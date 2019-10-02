Local WW II veteran presented medals he earned but never received

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB)–A local World War II veteran received some long-overdue recognition today.

It’s been over 75 years since staff Sargent Carl Koeppelle fought for his county.

He earned several medals but never received them until now.

Congressman Brian Higgins was at the VFW Post 7545 in Tonawanda, to present him with the medals.

Medals he received today include a World War II victory medal and the honorable service lapel button.

Several of his friends and family members showed up for the occasion.

The Buffalo native was drafted in 1943 to serve in the US Army. He was 19 back then, he’s 95 now.

Koeppelle was also presented with a flag that was flown over the United States Capitol.

He will also be joining other veterans from Western New York to the Honor Flight event in Washington DC. The group leaves tomorrow.