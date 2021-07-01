Man arrested for assaulting victim, stealing his wallet in Town of Tonawanda

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Town of Tonawanda Police say they are investigating a robbery that happened on the “Rails to Trails” bike path in the area of Cortland and Center Ave. at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Police tell News 4 23-year-old Donella Barnes Jr. of the Town of Tonawanda assaulted the victim, took his wallet, and left.

According to officials, the victim was sitting on a bench when Barnes struck him multiple times and took the wallet.

Police located Barnes on Tuesday and took him into custody. He is charged with second-degree robbery, assault, and two counts of fourth-degree grand larceny.

Barnes is in the Erie County Holding Center, and his bail is $10,000 cash, $50,000 bond.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Town of Tonawanda Police at 716-879-6614 or on their confidential tip line at 716-879-6606.