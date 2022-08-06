TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Tonawanda man has been charged with DWI, among other things, after his vehicle reportedly rear-ended a City of Tonawanda Police vehicle around 5 a.m. Saturday.

The collision happened at the intersection of Delaware Street and Delton Street, as the police vehicle was stopped at a red light, according to CTPD. Jason Quest, 41, was charged with DWI and DWI/drugs, as well as violations of driving too closely and driving left of pavement markings.

According to Tonawanda Police, Quest told officers he was drinking and taking medications. Following field tests conducted by the North Tonawanda Police Department, officers determined he was under the influence of alcohol and drugs. A blood test was reportedly consented and taken to a lab.

Both vehicles sustained minor damage in the crash, however no one was injured.