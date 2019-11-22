Man dies months after alleged assault in Tonawanda

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man who was knocked unconscious after an alleged altercation with another person has died.

The Erie County District Attorney’s Office announced the death of Michael Zuch, 59, on Friday after being informed of his death during the morning.

24-year-old Buffalo resident Avery Hunter was accused of punching Zuch in the face following a verbal altercation near Grove Place and Grove Street in Tonawanda.

Prosecutors say it happened on August 4, shortly before 2 a.m.

According to officials, Zuch was walking in the area when Hunter confronted him.

The two went in opposite directions after a verbal altercation, but Hunter, who was riding a bicycle, allegedly attacked him after turning around.

When Zuch was struck, he fell to the ground and hit his head on the sidewalk, knocking him unconscious.

After this, Zuch spent several weeks at ECMC before being transferred to a rehabilitation center.

Hunter was subsequently charged with second-degree assault and released on $2,500 bail.

Prior to the incident, Hunter and Zuch did not know each other

An autopsy will determine Zuch’s cause of death.